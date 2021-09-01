WhatsApp: Trick to access the hidden menu of the application | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

Do you know about these hidden details in the popular messaging app? Look at what’s going on around him and don’t let it pass. It is one of the applications that many like to use to be able to communicate with those who want to be far or near, for example, you now have the ability to add photos and videos that disappear once opened by your contacts. In the same way you can send a file In the event that a friend of yours has not opened it for more than 7 days.

Although there are many details It does not have, many want to acquire or test new tools that are gradually being added to mobile applications. That’s why they turn to WhatsApp beta, the same app with which you can become a tester using Google Play.

Look: WhatsApp: Trick to activate Unicode text converter in the app

But not only that, there are more intriguing details. The He has a number of tricks that he uses very few today. Do you know what happens if you hold the app icon on your iPhone or Android device for about two seconds?

and you know, Not only are the functions you can access from the Settings section, but also without going into chats or group chats.

Look: WhatsApp: How to download statuses without software and in high quality

What happens if you hold the WhatsApp icon for 2 seconds

as we know It is used, to a large extent, to be able to send messages to whoever you want just by registering their cell phone number on your mobile device.

But not that, but the app contains a series of details that few noticed. For example, now the new hidden menu is popular that you can activate by pressing the application icon for about two seconds.

This way you can access the secret menu of WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

look | WhatsApp Plus V13.50: How to download and install the latest APK

In the case of Android, you will see the contacts you have talked to in the last hours, as well as the buttons for accessing the camera. Whereas in the case of iPhones, you can access the QR code, the camera, the new chat, or search for something specific in a conversation.

Did you know? Now that you know how to activate the hidden menu in WhatsApp, you can continue to use its update normally, which adds more In its new version.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

More Stories

New cracks in the International Space Station reveal the deterioration of the Russian sector

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Download a backwards compatible Xbox game for free for a limited time

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Facebook Messenger | How to set a default wallpaper for your video calls | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Paramount + will be “free” from September in Mexico for all users with a Claro Video subscription

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to Monitor and Regulate Battery Status on iPhone

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Can be installed on older computers, but without security updates

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

WhatsApp: Trick to access the hidden menu of the application | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States donates twelve MD530F helicopters to the Salvadoran Air Force

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States tied Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico in the World Cup qualifiers

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Ugandan athlete who cheated the Tokyo Games ‘bubble’ will be sent home

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The United States tied Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico in the World Cup qualifiers

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson