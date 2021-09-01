WhatsApp: Trick to access the hidden menu of the application | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you know about these hidden details in the popular messaging app? Look at what’s going on around him and don’t let it pass. The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many like to use to be able to communicate with those who want to be far or near, for example, you now have the ability to add photos and videos that disappear once opened by your contacts. In the same way you can send a file Self-destructive messages In the event that a friend of yours has not opened it for more than 7 days.

Although there are many details The WhatsApp It does not have, many want to acquire or test new tools that are gradually being added to mobile applications. That’s why they turn to WhatsApp beta, the same app with which you can become a tester using Google Play.

But not only that, there are more intriguing details. The Messaging app He has a number of tricks that he uses very few today. Do you know what happens if you hold the app icon on your iPhone or Android device for about two seconds?

and you know, The WhatsApp Not only are the functions you can access from the Settings section, but also without going into chats or group chats.

What happens if you hold the WhatsApp icon for 2 seconds

as we know The WhatsApp It is used, to a large extent, to be able to send messages to whoever you want just by registering their cell phone number on your mobile device.

But not that, but the app contains a series of details that few noticed. For example, now the new hidden menu is popular that you can activate by pressing the application icon for about two seconds.

This way you can access the secret menu of WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

In the case of Android, you will see the contacts you have talked to in the last hours, as well as the buttons for accessing the camera. Whereas in the case of iPhones, you can access the QR code, the camera, the new chat, or search for something specific in a conversation.

Did you know? Now that you know how to activate the hidden menu in WhatsApp, you can continue to use its update normally, which adds more emoji In its new version.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.