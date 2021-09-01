WhatsApp: What happens if you send “black WhatsApp” to your contacts | Terms and Conditions | ban | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Application It is one of the most downloaded sites in the world because it connects us with friends, family and co-workers in a very simple way. It is enough just to have the other user’s number to start talking and tell each other everything they want, even sending photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, etc.

But there are details that the app itself has questioned. It is one of her own photos that have been shared over the years that you can create to close your account.

We are talking about the famous ‘black from “. If you send it to many of your friends today, you may lose your conversations in a matter of days.

This is because The aforementioned processes the image as naked sharing, which is a condition that the app punishes and can lock down your conversations if you move them to a group or contact as spam.

What if I send “EL NEGRO DE WHATSAPP” to my friends

Needless to say, the image in question may be missing in many ways. However, if you scatter it across It can become a future headache for you and your friends. Check why a file exists You may be penalized:

  • The account will be suspended for those who violate, abuse or infringe rights The WhatsAppor its users or third parties. This includes rights to privacy, publicity, intellectual property, copyright and other proprietary rights.
  • Illegal, obscene, threatening, intimidating, harassing, offensive, racially or ethnically offensive. Also, their services may not be used if they promote or Encourage illegal behaviour, including violent crimes.
There are many reasons why you should always take into consideration the WhatsApp security policy. (photo: a week)
  • In the event that it includes the publication of lies, false statements or misleading statements.
  • Pretend like someone else.
  • If they exist, such as group messages, automatic messages, automatic dialing, or similar uses, or illegal or objectionable messages.
  • As long as there is any other non-personal use of the Services The WhatsAppUnless authorized by the company.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

WhatsApp: What happens if you send "black WhatsApp" to your contacts | Terms and Conditions | ban | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

