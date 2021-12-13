WhatsApp | Who do you talk to your friend or partner the most | Applications | 2021 | 2022 | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp Still the star when it comes to messaging services. The real-time speed and the various functions it has, such as calls and video calls, make it the preferred choice for many users. But there is also a detail that the app that belongs to Meta possesses that few know: Do you know the most who your friend or partner is talking about?

Best of all, it is not necessary to download third-party apps or APK files that end up infecting your mobile with viruses. You should only use these simple steps in The WhatsApp On both Android and iPhone.

How to know who your friend talks the most on WhatsApp

First, you must have the latest version of WhatsApp on your cell phone. You can download it from iOS Store the google apps .

the . Now open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Then go to storage.

In this way, you will be able to find out, by storage level, who your friend talks to the most on WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

In this place you will see the Manage Storage tab.

At that moment you will see a list in order of all the people your friend or partner is talking to.

The weight of each one can vary depending on the files you’ve exchanged, such as photos, videos, and documents.

If you don’t share anything, you will be given information about the person your friend or partner is chatting with.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.