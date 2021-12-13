WhatsApp | Who do you talk to your friend or partner the most | Applications | 2021 | 2022 | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY
The WhatsApp Still the star when it comes to messaging services. The real-time speed and the various functions it has, such as calls and video calls, make it the preferred choice for many users. But there is also a detail that the app that belongs to Meta possesses that few know: Do you know the most who your friend or partner is talking about?
Best of all, it is not necessary to download third-party apps or APK files that end up infecting your mobile with viruses. You should only use these simple steps in The WhatsApp On both Android and iPhone.
Look: Where to download and install YX WhatsApp APK: Latest Version
How to know who your friend talks the most on WhatsApp
- First, you must have the latest version of WhatsApp on your cell phone. You can download it from iOS Store the google apps.
- Now open WhatsApp and go to Settings.
- Then go to storage.
- In this place you will see the Manage Storage tab.
- At that moment you will see a list in order of all the people your friend or partner is talking to.
- The weight of each one can vary depending on the files you’ve exchanged, such as photos, videos, and documents.
- If you don’t share anything, you will be given information about the person your friend or partner is chatting with.
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.
Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”