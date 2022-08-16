WhatsApp Plus Latest Version 2022: Download APK for Free and Install App on Android | August | WhatsApp Plus Blue 2022 | NMRI EMCC | Peru B | Colombia with | Mexico MX | United States of America | sports play

Whatsapp plus It is the unofficial version of the well-known instant messaging app Meta which has been updated to a new version with many new features and improvements for all users. On this note, we will tell you how you can install it for free and you will be able to review how to get the app for free step by step to enjoy all the features available for Android phones.

To install WhatsApp Plus 2022 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile phone, as your account can be banned. You also need to know that there are many download links that are dangerous and can harm your cell phone, so it is advisable to access reliable websites as we will tell you later.

What is the link to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, so it is not in the smartphone store. To install it on your cell phone, you have to download the APK and then we will show you the steps so that you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link .

. Next, install the APK and activate the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

So you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the application. –

What is required to download WhatsApp Plus?

First, you need an Android smartphone connected to the internet to be able to download the APK for WhatsApp Plus with the steps we gave you above. Also remember that the app is around 40-50MB in size, but when you install it you may need more space to store your chats and media files that are sent.

What things can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus offers more customization features than the official version. It has the ability to schedule messages, activate Airplane Mode within the app, and access more emoticons that you can share in all of your conversations.

Another advantage of owning this application is that it has a greater ability to send multimedia files. The app allows you to send up to 50MB, compared to 16MB in the original app.

There are also more features like turning off read receipts and choosing which contacts they can see. You can also hide the phrase “Online”. On the other hand, it is possible to activate notifications when contacts are connected and change the color and font in chats.